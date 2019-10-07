Hoosier breweries shine at beer festival

DENVER, Colo. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana breweries took home medals in the 2019 Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The 33rd annual competition judged beers from nearly 2,300 breweries in more than 100 categories.
GABF Competition Manager Chris Swersey called this year’s event the largest and most competitive to date.
Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis received the most medals of any brewery in the competition, taking home three gold and one silver, including a gold for its collaboration with the Indiana Brewers Guild.
The Indiana winners in the competition include:
Historical Beer
- Four Day Ray Brewing (Fishers): Afterburner Smoked Lager – Silver
Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer
- Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis): Gran Muckle – Silver
Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer
- Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis): Midnight Choir – Gold
- Upland Brewing Co. (Bloomington): Crimson Cherry Variant – Silver
German-Style Pilsener
- Blind Owl Brewery (Indianapolis): Parliament Drive – Gold
Vienna-Style Lager
- Chilly Water Brewing Co. (Indianapolis): Moonlight Sonata – Bronze
German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock
- Sun King Brewing – Fishers Small Batch (Fishers): Eis Nine – Gold
Classic Saison
- Metazoa Brewing Co. (Indianapolis): Meadowlark – Gold
Collaboration Competition
- Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis) and Indiana Brewers Guild Beer Brigadiers: Getting By on Central Time – Gold
The winners of the Brewery and Brewer of the Year Awards did not include any Indiana representatives. You can view the full list of winners by clicking here.