Hoosier breweries shine at beer festival

DENVER, Colo. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana breweries took home medals in the 2019 Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The 33rd annual competition judged beers from nearly 2,300 breweries in more than 100 categories.

GABF Competition Manager Chris Swersey called this year’s event the largest and most competitive to date.

Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis received the most medals of any brewery in the competition, taking home three gold and one silver, including a gold for its collaboration with the Indiana Brewers Guild.

The Indiana winners in the competition include:

Historical Beer

Four Day Ray Brewing (Fishers): Afterburner Smoked Lager – Silver

Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer

Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis): Gran Muckle – Silver

Fruited Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer

Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis): Midnight Choir – Gold

Upland Brewing Co. (Bloomington): Crimson Cherry Variant – Silver

German-Style Pilsener

Blind Owl Brewery (Indianapolis): Parliament Drive – Gold

Vienna-Style Lager

Chilly Water Brewing Co. (Indianapolis): Moonlight Sonata – Bronze

German-Style Doppelbock or Eisbock

Sun King Brewing – Fishers Small Batch (Fishers): Eis Nine – Gold

Classic Saison

Metazoa Brewing Co. (Indianapolis): Meadowlark – Gold

Collaboration Competition

Sun King Brewing (Indianapolis) and Indiana Brewers Guild Beer Brigadiers: Getting By on Central Time – Gold

The winners of the Brewery and Brewer of the Year Awards did not include any Indiana representatives. You can view the full list of winners by clicking here.