Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier breweries win medals at World Beer Cup

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana-based breweries took home medals at this year’s World Beer Cup Competition. The event featured more than 10,000 entries from nearly 2,500 breweries around the world.

Sun King Brewery and Metazoa Brewing Co., both in Indianapolis, received three medals each. Sun King’s wins include:

Gold – Churrolicious – Wood- and Barrel-Aged Beer category

Silver – Soul Shakedown Party – Experimental Wood-Aged Beer category

Silver – Sunlight Cream Ale – Golden or Blonde Ale category

“We are honored to have won three World Beer Cup awards this year for our delicious craft beers,” Dave Colt, co-founder of Sun King Brewery, said in written remarks. “Our entire team works tirelessly to create unique core, seasonal and specialty beers that we are very proud of, and that craft beer fans across the U.S. love.”

Metazoa Brewing’s medals include:

Silver – Ruh Roh – Extra Special Bitter category

Bronze – Klipspringer – American-Belgo-Style Ale category

Bronze – Irish Setter – Classic Irish-Style Dry Stout category

Additionally, Moontown Brewing Co. in Whitestown won a Gold medal in the German-Style Maerzen or Franconian-Style Rotbier category for its Follow the Lederhosen beer.

ZwanzigZ Brewing in Columbus also won a Gold medal in the American-Style Imperial Stout category for its Fulcrum Imperial Stout.

You can view the full list of winners by clicking here.