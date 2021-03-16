Hoosier businesses ranked among fastest-growing in Midwest

(Inside INdiana Business) — More than a dozen Indiana companies are included in Inc.’s list of the Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Midwest. The list was compiled based on the companies’ two-year percentage revenue growth between 2017 and 2019.

The ranking is part of the Inc. 5000 Regionals, which is an expansion of the publication’s annual Inc. 5000 list.

Indianapolis-based Socio is the highest-ranked Hoosier company on the list, coming it at No. 9. The tech company reported an 862% revenue increase over the two-year period.

“We are incredibly humbled and excited by this prestigious ranking, which is a direct result of our commitment to serving our customers, employees, and the event community,” said Yarkin Sakucoglu, co-founder and chief executive officer of Socio. “Socio’s growth over 2017 to 2019 is evidence of the digital transformation we are helping to lead across the events industry, and this year and beyond show nothing but acceleration of this trend.”

The other Indiana companies on the list include:

Lifeboost (Noblesville) – 14

AIS (Indianapolis) – 39

DemandJump (Indianapolis) – 52

Remodel Health (Indianapolis) – 57

BML Graphics (Tipton) – 91

Magnitude (Carmel) – 157

Centurion Land Title (Fort Wayne) – 160

MSI Express (Portage) – 165

MSL CoPack + Ecomm (Indianapolis) – 196

FormAssembly (Bloomington) – 209

Innovatemap (Indianapolis) – 218

Ruoff Mortgage (Fort Wayne) – 229

You can view the full list by clicking here.