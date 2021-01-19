Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier city among best for working from home

(photo courtesy of the Tell City Schweizerfest Committee)
by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
TELL CITY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A southwest Indiana city is ranked among the “Best U.S. Cities for Working From Home” by InMyArea.com. The home services website ranked cities based on criteria including percentage of residents with access to high-speed wired internet and monthly rent costs.

The rankings were split among extra small, small, medium and large cities. Tell City in Perry County is ranked No. 1 in the small cities list and is the only Indiana city included in the top 10 among all categories. 

The ranking cites Tell City’s average monthly rent cost of $450 and housing cost per square meter of $1,303. The city is also noted for having 91.5% of residents with access to high-speed wired internet and 95.4% having access to basic wired broadband internet plans.

The website also lists the best “work from home” city in each state, with Greenwood being named for Indiana.

Morristown, Tennessee tops the list for medium cities, while San Antonio, Texas is ranked No. 1 for large cities. You can connect to the full rankings by clicking here.

