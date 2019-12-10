Hoosier communities among Best College Towns & Cities

West Lafayette is the only Indiana city to make the overall ranking. (photo courtesy of Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Hoosier cities are included in WalletHub’s list of 2020’s Best College Towns & Cities in America.

The website says the rankings were determined by comparing more than 400 cities of varying sizes based on more than 30 indicators of wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and social economic opportunities.

West Lafayette is the only Indiana city to be included in the overall ranking, coming in at No. 25. The home of Purdue University also ranks No. 6 among small cities and is listed among the cities with the most students per capita.

Indianapolis is ranked No. 41 for large cities, while Fort Wayne ranks No. 101 for medium cities.

In addition to West Lafayette, the small cities ranking includes Bloomington at No. 36, Muncie at No. 44 and Terre Haute at No. 143.

You can connect to the full rankings and methodology by clicking here.