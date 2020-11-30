Hoosier companies among ‘Best and Brightest’

MERRILLVILLE and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana companies are included in the National Association for Business Resources’ list of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in the country. More than 150 companies were chosen for the list based on categories such as work-life balance, employee education, and diversity.

MonoSol LLC in Merrillville and Indianapolis-based human capital solutions firm Eight Eleven Group are the Indiana representatives on the list. MonoSol’s Texas-based parent, Kuraray, is also included on the list.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges that 2020 has brought to many businesses around the world, demand for products made with our water-soluble film technology has been tremendous,” said Scott Bening, chief executive officer of MonoSol. “Our employees prioritized safety and service, allowing MonoSol to continue growing and serving our communities – both locally and globally. Receiving this award for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to our ongoing commitment to create opportunities for our employees to innovate, excel, and grow their skills and career paths.”

You can connect to the full list of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by clicking here.

Earlier this year, MonoSol cut the ribbon on its $72 million manufacturing facility in Lebanon. Less than a month ago, the company announced plans to add 25 jobs at the Boone County location.