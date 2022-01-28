Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier companies among ‘Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nearly a dozen Indiana-based companies are included in the “Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech 2022” list from Purpose Jobs. The job connection website ranked 100 companies based on criteria such as work/life balance, well-being benefits and growth opportunities.

The rankings are split into four categories, including Small Startups, Mid-Sized Startups, Large Tech Companies and Remote Tech Companies. The latter is the only category to not include an Indiana company.

Purpose Jobs says the list was compiled based on research of the companies, including benefits and salary information, as well as employee and customer reviews.

The Indiana representatives on the list include:

Small Startups (fewer than 100 employees):

22. PAXAFE

24. Encamp

25. Boardable

Mid-sized Startups (100-1,000 employees):

17. Greenlight Guru

19: OneCause

22. Casted

24. Zylo

26. Springbuk

30. Kenzie Academy

Large Tech Companies (startups with more than 1,000 employees or public or acquired tech companies):

8. ActiveCampaign (based in Chicago, with major presence in Indy)

13. Lessonly