Hoosier companies among ‘Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech’

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nearly a dozen Indiana-based companies are included in the “Best Places to Work in Midwest Tech 2022” list from Purpose Jobs. The job connection website ranked 100 companies based on criteria such as work/life balance, well-being benefits and growth opportunities.
The rankings are split into four categories, including Small Startups, Mid-Sized Startups, Large Tech Companies and Remote Tech Companies. The latter is the only category to not include an Indiana company.
Purpose Jobs says the list was compiled based on research of the companies, including benefits and salary information, as well as employee and customer reviews.
The Indiana representatives on the list include:
Small Startups (fewer than 100 employees):
22. PAXAFE
24. Encamp
25. Boardable
Mid-sized Startups (100-1,000 employees):
17. Greenlight Guru
19: OneCause
22. Casted
24. Zylo
26. Springbuk
30. Kenzie Academy
Large Tech Companies (startups with more than 1,000 employees or public or acquired tech companies):
8. ActiveCampaign (based in Chicago, with major presence in Indy)
13. Lessonly