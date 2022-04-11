Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier companies among ‘Most Trustworthy’

Nine Indiana-based companies are included in Newsweek’s annual ranking of “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies.” The publication says 400 companies are ranked across nearly two dozen industries based on a survey of 50,000 U.S. residents.

Newsweek partnered with market research firm Statista to develop the rankings. The list features publicly-traded companies headquartered in the U.S. with $500 million or more in annual revenues. The publication says any companies “that were involved in any recent scandals or lawsuits relevant to a dimension of trust” were excluded from the ranking.

The Indiana companies and their respective industry rankings include:

Thor Industries Inc. (Elkhart) – No. 3 in Automotive & Components

Old National Bancorp (Evansville) – No. 20 in Banks

Kimball International Inc. (Jasper) – No. 13 in Consumer Goods

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (Indianapolis) – No. 4 in Machines & Industrial Equipment

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Fort Wayne) – No. 18 in Machines & Industrial Equipment

Cummins Inc. (Columbus) – No. 20 in Machines & Industrial Equipment

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Fort Wayne) – No. 6 in Materials & Chemicals

Duke Realty Corp. (Indianapolis) – No. 10 in Real Estate & Housing

Kimball Electronics Inc. (Jasper) – No. 7 in Technology Hardware

You can connect to the full rankings by clicking here.