Hoosier companies among ‘World’s Most Ethical’

NEW YORK (Inside INdiana Business) — Three Indiana-based companies are included in this year’s list of the “World’s Most Ethical Companies” from the New York-based Ethisphere Institute. The list recognizes businesses “for their unwavering commitment to business integrity.”

Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) in Indianapolis, and Evansville-based Old National Bancorp (Nasdaq: ONB) are the only Hoosier representatives on the list.

Cummins continues its streak of being included on the list every year since its inception in 2008. It is Lilly’s sixth appearance on the list and the 11th for Old National.

“We are extremely proud to be honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th consecutive year,” Old National Chief Executive Officer Jim Ryan said in written remarks. “Maintaining high ethical standards are at the core of Old National’s culture, and this recognition reflects our team members’ longstanding commitment to integrity, transparency and to simply doing the right thing for our clients and communities every day.”

The list, which is not a ranking, includes 136 companies from 22 countries this year. You can connect to the full list by clicking here.