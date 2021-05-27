Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier companies land $13B defense contract

CARMEL, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a $12.6 billion contract to a group of five Indiana companies. The 10-year contract calls for a variety of information technology support services for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The companies include Leaf Software Solutions, The Mako Group, and 3DGS, all of which are located in Carmel, as well as Lifeline Data Centers in Indianapolis and infosentience in Bloomington. They will serve as subcontractors to Virginia-based MetroStar, which is planning to establish a Midwest headquarters in Indiana.

“The Department of Defense is looking for teams just like this one; the combination of a large prime like MetroStar working hand-in-hand with small, non-traditional businesses like Leaf Software Solutions, The Mako Group, Lifeline Data Centers, infosentience and 3DGS,” said Mike Dodd, advisory board Chairman of Dioltas, which had an advisory role in building the winning team. “Collaboration and teamwork are the name of the game and MetroStar understands that when we combine forces, anything is possible.”

The DIA says the contract will facilitate worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to it and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

As part of the contract, the companies will also “support business process reengineering and development, performance measures and metrics, feasibility studies, and IT systems architecture development and planning,” among other services.