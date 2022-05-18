Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier ed tech company acquired

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An education technology company headquartered in Putnam County is under new ownership. Standard for Success, which has developed a software platform for teacher evaluation, program assessment and graduation pathways tracking, has been acquired by Texas-based Education Advanced Inc.

Standard for Success was co-founded in 2011 by CEO Todd Whitlock and COO Diane Whitlock, two former educators and administrators from the Cloverdale school system.

The company says its platform is currently being used by schools in 38 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Australia, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

EAI, led by CEO Eli Crow, has created its own platform of software to help with school scheduling, school assessment coordination, and curriculum mapping and management.

“In the detailed internal discussions on how to grow the impact of SFS’s products, it became clear that the combined resources of our talents could have a much greater influence together than we could independently,” Todd Whitlock said in written remaks. “The team that Eli has put together is led by educators and that passion for education matched our mantra.”

EAI says the combined company will reach over 5 million students in more than 10,000 schools globally.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.