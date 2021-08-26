Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier employers ranked among best for women

(Inside INdiana Business) — Forbes has released its annual list of “America’s Best Employers for Women,” which includes three from Indiana. The ranking is determined from an anonymous survey of 50,000 employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees on staff.

More than half of the employees surveyed by market research firm Statista were women. The publication says respondents were asked to rate their organizations on criteria including working conditions, diversity and how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Female respondents were also asked to rate their employers on criteria such as parental leave, discrimination and pay equity.

Forbes says the 300 companies on the list received the most recommendations and boast the most gender-diverse boards and executive teams.

IUPUI is the highest-ranked Indiana employer at No. 14. Ivy Tech Community College is ranked No. 92, followed by Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) at No. 214.

“I am honored to be a part of Ivy Tech serving as its first female president and working alongside the talented and dedicated faculty and staff as we are recognized as a top employer for women,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in a news release. “Women comprise not only our faculty and staff, but also our leadership at Cabinet levels, campus leadership, and our State Board of Trustees.”

Virginia-based consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton tops this year’s list, followed by Sephora, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Texas-based Freeman and UCLA Health.

You can connect to the full list and methodology by clicking here.