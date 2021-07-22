Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier food banks receive state funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Eleven Indiana food banks will receive a total of $1 million through the Indiana General Assembly to support efforts to feed food insecure Hoosiers. Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the funding has tripled from previous years.

“Food banks are tremendous assets for supporting Hoosiers, and it is great to see increased funding go to 11 food banks across Indiana. These community organizations were staples during the COVID-19 pandemic and went above and beyond to feed Hoosiers. I am proud to support their efforts each and every day,” said Crouch.

Feeding Indiana’s Hungry reports 1.2 million Hoosiers were food insecure at the height of the pandemic, with children being at an even higher risk with one of every four kids being at risk of hunger. The food banks awarded funding distributed more than 156 million pounds of food in 2020 to food pantries and community kitchens.

“Even with significant help coming from federal nutrition programs, we still expect more than 13% of all Hoosiers, and as many as one in six Hoosier children, to be unsure from where their next meal will come from this year,” said Emily Bryant, executive director of Feeding Indiana’s Hungry.

Food banks receiving funding for fiscal year 2022: