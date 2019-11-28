Hoosier Hills Credit Union names CEO

BEDFORD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Bedford-based Hoosier Hills Credit Union has selected Travis Markley as its next chief executive officer. Markley joined the institution in 2018 as senior vice president and chief information officer.

Markley will begin his new role in January. He succeeds George McNichols, who is retiring after 35 years in the position. The credit union says the pair will work together until McNichols’ retirement in March.

“Our Board of Directors worked with a national search firm to complete the selection process,” Jennie Edwards, HHCU board chair, said in a news release. “After interviewing a number of highly qualified internal and external candidates, we determined Travis to be our best choice for moving the Credit Union forward. We are pleased to be able to follow George McNichols’ successful leadership with a person of Travis’ experience and talent.”

The credit union says Markley has been a “key player” on its executive team since coming on board.