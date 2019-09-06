Hoosier Hotels among finalists for Awards of Excellence

WEST BADEN, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Three Indiana hotels have been named as nominee finalists for a chance to be honored among the best in the world.

Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide has included West Baden Springs Hotel, the Morris Inn at Notre Dame and Jeff Lane at French Lick Resort as nominees for respective awards in its list of 2019 Awards of Excellence recipients.

West Baden Springs Hotel at French Lick Resort is nominated for the Best Historic Hotel with 201-400 guest rooms for 2019. The southern Indiana resort is also represented in another category, by Jeff Lane. Lane has been nominated for a chance at the title of Hotel Historian of the Year for 2019.

In the Sustainability Champion category, the Hoosier state is represented by the Morris Inn at Notre Dame. The inn was recognized for its signature cocktail, The Dexter, by Historic Hotels in July.

Award winners will be announced in November.

“It is an honor to congratulate all the 2019 award nominees,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive director of the Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide, in a news release. “The nominee finalists exemplify the finest historic hotels and hoteliers from the across the United States and from around the world. The historic hotels nominated include small historic inns, boutique hotels, lifestyle hotels, and resorts. They represent small towns to large cities to UNESCO World Heritage destinations. We applaud the dedication and passion of the thousands of individuals working at these iconic and legendary hotels that keep the stories alive from the past and make staying or celebrating special occasions at these historic hotels memorable experiences.”