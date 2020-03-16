Hoosier hotels land ‘four diamond’ distinction

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Nine hotels in Indiana have earned AAA’s Four Diamond designation for 2020. The organization says the hotels that receive the designation feature “upscale style and amenities with the right touch of service.”

All of the Hoosier hotels that made the list have received the designation in the past. Ironworks Hotel Indy, located on the north side of Indianapolis, was added to the list in 2019.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to receive the coveted AAA Four Diamond Rating for the second consecutive year,” Michael McClain, general manager of Ironworks Hotel Indy, said in a news release. “This recognition celebrates each of the hardworking people on our team who go above and beyond every day to provide exceptional service and memorable experiences for our guests.”

The full list of Four Diamond hotels in Indiana includes:

Conrad Indianapolis

French Lick Springs Hotel

Hyatt Regency Indianapolis

JW Marriott Indianapolis

Ironworks Hotel Indy

Le Meridien Indianapolis

Morris Inn (Notre Dame)

The Alexander – A Dolce Hotel (Indianapolis)

West Baden Springs Hotel

AAA also released its list of Five Diamond hotels, however there were no hotels from Indiana included on that list. You can view the full list of Four Diamond hotels by clicking here.