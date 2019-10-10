Hoosier nonprofits announce merger

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana environmental nonprofit organizations have merged.

The Hoosier Environmental Council and Improving Kids’ Environment say the move will allow the combined organization to “enhance the ability of the public interest community in Indiana to reduce environmental risks to children’s health.”

The combined group will continue to operate under the HEC banner. The HEC says now that the merger is complete, the organization will focus on three children’s health initiatives: sustaining and building on IKE’s online portal for families, educators and health professionals; advancing efforts to reduce lead poisoning, and ensuring children have clean water to drink and clean streams in which to play by focusing on bacterial pollution.

“Though most of the environmental issues we have been working on at HEC benefit children in some way, we are looking forward to this merger as an opportunity to focus specifically on environmental threats to children’s health,” Dr. Indra Frank, environmental health Director at HEC, said in a news release.”

Dr. Margaret Frericks, outgoing program director for IKE, says the HEC’s commitment to protecting the people and environment in Indiana made it a perfect match for IKE.