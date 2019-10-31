Website tags Ball State, IU in 10 best online MBA programs for entrepreneurs

MUNCIE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Educational website OnlineCollegePlan.com has released a ranking called the 30 Best Online MBA in Entrepreneurship Programs.

Ball State University was ranked No. 7. Indiana University was at No. 9.

The ranking considered:

35%, the cost per credit hour.

20%, average 20-year return on investment.

15%, reputation.

10%, student-to-faculty ratio.

10%, percentage of graduate students.

10%, retention rate.

The site only ranked programs that can be taken completely online, available to all types of students and provide a modern spin on the traditional MBA programs that it says students are used to.

The schools and their rankings in order are:

1. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Champaign, IL)

2. University of Massachusetts – Amherst (Amherst, MA)

3. Pennsylvania State University (State College, PA)

4. Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, OK)

5. University of Florida (Gainesville, FL)

6. Carnegie Mellon University (Pittsburgh, PA)

7. Ball State University (Muncie, IN)

8. Babson College (Babson Park, MA)

9. Indiana University (Bloomington, IN)

10. Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA)

11. University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

12. Azusa Pacific University (Azusa, CA)

13. Messiah College (Mechanicsburg, PA)

14. North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC)

15. Samford University (Homewood, AL)

16. Syracuse University (Syracuse, NY)

17. Lindenwood University (St Charles, MO)

18. Northeastern University (Boston, MA)

19. Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

20. Endicott College (Beverly, MA)

21. Missouri State University (Springfield, MO)

22. University of West Florida (Pensacola, FL)

23. Concordia University – Wisconsin (Mequon, WI)

24. City University of Seattle (Seattle, WA)

25. Brandman University (Irvine, CA)

26. Temple University (Philadelphia, PA)

27. Everglades University (Boca Raton, FL)

28. The University of Texas at Dallas (Dallas, TX)

29. Regent University (Virginia Beach, VA)

30. Eastern Michigan University (Ypsilanti, MI)