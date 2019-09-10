Hoosier schools among top business programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Hoosier universities are included in the top 25 of U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of the Best Undergraduate Business Programs in the country. The publication ranks the schools based on surveys of deans and senior faculty members at more than 500 accredited undergraduate business programs.

The Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in Bloomington is the highest-ranked Indiana institution on the list, tied for 10th along with Cornell University in New York. The Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame is ranked No. 12, followed by the Krannert School of Management at Purdue University at No. 22.

“We always appreciate being seen as a top 10 business school through rankings like these, but also important to us is the confidence placed in our program by our students and their families, who see tremendous value in the education we offer and our talent-management model, as well as from companies across the country and the world who recruit our graduates,” Idie Kesner, dean of the Kelley School, said in a news release.

The schools are also ranked in several specialty categories. Those rankings include:

Accounting: IU (4th), Notre Dame (5th)

Entrepreneurship: IU (3rd)

Finance: IU (9th)

Management: IU (7th)

Management Information Systems: IU (7th)

Marketing: IU (6th), Notre Dame (12)

Production/Operations Management: Purdue (4th), IU (11th)

Quantitative Analysis: Purdue (8th), IU (12th)

Supply Chain/Logistics: Purdue (11th), IU (15th)

U.S. News says 56% of the deans and faculty members surveyed responded for this year’s rankings, up from 44% the previous year. You can connect to the full list and methodology by clicking here.