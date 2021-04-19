Inside INdiana Business

Hoosier schools recieve $1.8B in federal funding

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. More than 300 public school districts from throughout the state will share in the nearly $1.8 billion allocated for Indiana.

The IDOE says schools can use the funding to reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 as a result of the pandemic. Schools must also follow federal requirements to use at least 20% of the funding to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, such as summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, or extended school years programs, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time.

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said in a news release. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

The department says the allocation of funding for Indiana’s non-public schools, totaling $78 million, will be released later this spring.

You can view the list of recipients by clicking here.