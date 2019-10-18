Hoosiers to be honored in Chicago

CHICAGO (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Society of Chicago is set to honor what it calls some of the most consequential Hoosiers in Indiana history. The organization in December will hold its annual dinner, which is designed “to recognize and celebrate exceptional Hoosier individuals and institutions that are making outstanding contributions to the state and nation.”

As part of the celebration, the society will honor Indiana University as the 2019 Hoosier Institution of the Year. The university is preparing to celebrate its bicentennial in January and the organization says IU earned the honor “for its vast contributions to Hoosier students and the Indiana economy.”

The Simon Family, which owns and operates Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG), will be recognized as the 2019 Hoosier of the Year. The society also touts the efforts of the Simon Youth Foundation, which is also operated by the family.

Additionally, the Indiana Society of Chicago will present the Hoosier Hero Award to the parents of Tyler Trent, the Purdue University superfan who died of cancer earlier this year. It will be only the second time the award has been given.

“We are excited for this year’s event where we can celebrate the contributions of three extraordinary Hoosier individuals and institutions who have been at the forefront of Indiana’s history, character and success,” Scott Bove, president of the Indiana Society of Chicago, said in a news release. “The Society looks to build upon recent success in attracting new members, providing high energy musical entertainment, and streamlining the program while maintaining many of our time-honored Hoosier traditions.”

Governor Eric Holcomb will kick off the dinner, which is scheduled for December 7. All proceeds from the event will go to scholarships for Chicago-area students attending Indiana University.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.