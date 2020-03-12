Horseshoe Hammond reports record betting

HAMMOND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Horseshoe Hammond Casino is reporting increased attendance and sports betting since opening “The Book” six months ago. The casino’s sportsbook has taken over 53% of the retail and in-person market of northwest Indiana since its opening in September through February of this year. Horseshoe Hammond is also reporting they lead the 11 Indiana sportsbooks by handling over $72 million in wagers since opening.
Super Bowl Sunday saw a record with the largest sports wager placed to date, which was $175,000. Bettors also wager on more than sports, with the Academy Awards seeing 800 bets placed across six categories.
The casino expects mobile sports betting to go live and plans to offer wagering opportunities for the 2020 Summer Olympics.