House Republicans to name speaker-elect

House Speaker Brian Bosma says he will not seek re-election after the 2020 legislative session.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana House Republicans will Monday afternoon announce a new speaker-elect. The decision follows current House Speaker Brian Bosma’s (R-Indianapolis) decision to not seek re-election following the 2020 legislative session.

House Republicans say the speaker-elect will work closely with Bosma during the short session, which convenes January 6. When he announced his decision to step down from the legislature, Bosma said he hopes the new speaker will be sworn in by the full House as the session closes March 14.

The Indiana House Republican leadership team is expected to make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. at the Statehouse.