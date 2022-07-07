Inside INdiana Business

Huntington Catholic publisher to launch online service

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A nonprofit Catholic publisher in Huntington is expanding its services online. Our Sunday Visitor Inc. announced this week it will launch an online Catholic news service, OSV News, beginning in January.

OSV, which publishes weekly and monthly publications, as well as trade books and parish publications throughout the country, says the new service will replace the existing Catholic News Service, which is set to shut down at the end of the year.

OSV Publisher Scott Richert says when the decision to end Catholic News Service was announced, he started talks with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to acquire the rights to the platform that CNS uses to produce and distribute its content.

“Current subscribers to CNS who sign up for OSV News before the end of the year will have a seamless experience as CNS closes its domestic news service on December 31 and OSV News launches on the same site the very next day,” Richert said in written remarks.

OSV says the service will provide national and international news, editorials, commentary and features daily, along with a library of OSV’s periodicals and websites.

The nonprofit will also acquire all of the digital archives owned by CNS, as well as the rights to existing and future content from CNS Rome.

“The digital archives of CNS are of great importance, both historically and as background for Catholic journalists working today,” Richert said. “It is essential that they remain available on the same platform that thousands of Catholic media professionals use every day.”

OSB says subscription pricing for the service will be announced in September.