Hy-Vee to open first Indiana store in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. is detailing plans for its first Indiana grocery store. The company says it will open the 150,000-square-foot location in Zionsville.

Hy-Vee says it is still finalizing plans to secure the 26 acre site at Whitestown Parkway and S. County Road 700 E. in the Boone County town.

“We are excited that Hy-Vee has chosen Zionsville as a location to put down new roots,” Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron said in written remarks. “With their commitment to quality of service, variety of products, selection of healthy food and an in-store pharmacy, Hy-Vee will benefit Zionsville residents, our neighboring communities and visitors. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Hy-Vee team and welcome them to town.”

The grocery retailer recently announced plans to expand out of its eight-state region with new stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama.

“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” said Randy Edeker, chief executive officer of Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee did not specify how much it is investing in the Zionsville store or how many jobs will it create. The company says more information will be released once details are finalized.