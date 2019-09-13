ICHE Awards $2.4M to support the STEM teach initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – A $2.4 million award from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education will support the Independent Colleges of Indiana and the Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning at the University of Indianapolis STEM Teach initiative. The STEM Teach award was the largest of 16 awards totaling $9.6 million granted by ICHE statewide through the Indiana STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund.

The program will help to train high school teachers in graduate-level courses in STEM discipline areas to meet the Higher Learning Commission requirement for teaching dual-credit courses. Participants are slated to meet those requirements through the program by 2022.

This new funding to support STEM Teach IV will also provide opportunities including:

Regional STEM workshops offered by local colleges and universities to boost STEM instruction

Undergraduate courses offered through colleges and universities to assist teachers with enhancing STEM instruction and/or adding a STEM content area to their existing teaching licenses

Scholarships for teachers to attend STEM-based statewide conferences

In-service teachers can apply for the program through an online application in late October.

“The STEM Teach program has proven a success for participating Indiana teachers and, most importantly, their students, as well as our higher education partners who have had the opportunity to learn how to collaborate on an academic initiative of this magnitude,” said David Wantz, president and chief executive officer of Independent Colleges of Indiana in a news release.