IDEM awards $1.4M in recycling grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s Recycling Market Development Program has awarded 12 organizations statewide with a total of more than $1.4 million. The funding will support a variety of recycling efforts including curbside food water collection, monthly recycling dumpster rental services and expansion of recycling facilities.
“We are happy to award grant funding to communities across the state to help expand their recycling programs,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “The efforts made by these organizations will help Indiana get closer to our statewide recycling goal of 50%.”
The awardees include:
- City of West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County – Awarded $60,000 to purchase curbside food waste collection equipment.
- CW Recycling, LLC, Marion County – Awarded $250,000 to fund the purchase of automated recycling equipment that will allow the company to triple its ability to recycle construction and demolition debris.
- Dubois County Solid Waste Management District – Awarded $10,772.82 to provide a disposal option for large or refrigerant-based appliances and a space to store large, previously used items for residents to reuse.
- Growing Green, Inc., Morgan County – Awarded $249,175 to purchase a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) optical sorting unit for a new materials recovery facility.
- Martin County Solid Waste District – Awarded $91,212.50 to purchase a cardboard compactor truck that will allow the district to expand their recycling routes and increase the amount of recyclable material collected.
- Munster High School, Lake County – Awarded $5,185 to expand the school’s recycling collection program, including monthly recycling dumpster rental and pickup services.
- O’Bryan Barrel Company, Vanderburgh County – Awarded $250,000 to purchase a new plastic wash line and grinding components.
- Opportunity Enterprises, Inc., Porter County – Awarded $60,050 to purchase and install a new baler that will enable the nonprofit organization to recycle an additional 1,000 tons of shredded paper each year.
- Posey County Solid Waste Management District – Awarded $5,000 to purchase an industrial paper shredder, which will allow the district to offer paper shredding to the residents of Posey and surrounding counties.
- Rumpke of Indiana, Inc., Jackson County – Awarded $175,000 to expand the company’s recycling facility.
- Smith Creek, Floyd County – Awarded $250,000 to purchase a mobile diesel wood grinder to grind wood waste and create animal bedding products.
- Warren County Solid Waste District – Awarded $22,595.50 to purchase recycling bins, a recycling trailer, and a glass pulverizing machine.