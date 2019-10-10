IDOE announces 2019 Gold Star schools

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Education has named the 2019 Gold Star Schools. First-time Gold Star recipients include Benjamin Rush Middle School in Rushville, Mt Vernon Middle School in Fortville and Perry Meridian Middle School in Indianapolis.

To receive the award, schools must demonstrate initiatives to raise student achievement and improve student success. The Gold Star schools create local school-community advisory groups who work on reviewing student data, setting specific student goals and committing to maximizing the time and skills of the school counselor.

Since its inception in 2004, the Gold Star designation has been awarded to over 300 Indiana elementary, middle and high schools.

A total of 13 schools received the designation in 2019, of which five renewed their Gold Star status.

Schools that were awarded a Gold Star Renewal include Franklin Township Middle School West in Indianapolis, Jennings County Middle School in North Vernon and Kesling Intermediate School in LaPorte.

“Receiving Gold Star designation is evidence of a strong, collaborative, and successful school climate,” said state superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I commend Indiana’s 2019 Gold Star schools for understanding the positive impact school counselors, entire school teams and community members have in helping our students become fully prepared for the future.”

The official award presentation will be held in November at the Indiana School Counselor Association fall conference.

To view a complete list of recognized schools, click here.