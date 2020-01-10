IDOE names additional recipients of STEM acceleration grants

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indiana Department of Education has awarded an additional 24 school districts with K-12 STEM Acceleration Grants. The IDOE says the availability of additional funding made a second round of awards for the 2019-2020 school year possible.

The grant funding will support the implementation of STEM curricula that focuses on problem/project-based or inquiry-based pedagogy, and incorporate teacher training and support in the districts.

“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I am happy to have the opportunity to fund additional programs and commend our awarded schools for their commitment and dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”

View the 24 school districts that received Indiana’s STEM Acceleration Grant below.