IDOE names recipients of K-12 STEM acceleration grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Education has announced the recipients of its K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Acceleration grants. The awardees include Yorktown Community Schools, Avon Community School Corp. and Warsaw Community Schools.

The funding will aim to help recipients accelerate, scale, or establish a STEM program grounded in inquiry-based pedagogy as well as focus on teacher training and support.

“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “I commend our awarded schools for their commitment to STEM and for their dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful.”

IDOE received a total of 77 proposals for the competitive grant, with 33 school districts receiving Indiana’s STEM Acceleration Grant for the first time.

To view the full list of 2019 STEM Acceleration Grant Recipients, click here.