Inside INdiana Business

IEDC names Executive VP

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers has announced David Rosenberg is the new executive vice president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Rosenberg most recently served as vice president of operations for Indianapolis-based Market Street Group.

In his new role, the IEDC says Rosenberg will report to Secretary Chambers and oversee strategic initiatives, including the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, advance economic priorities and catalyze entrepreneurship.

“I’m excited to welcome David to the executive team where we will provide leadership and oversight for several important IEDC initiatives and focus areas. His past experience has prepared him well for this role, and I look forward to collaborating with him and the rest of the team in continuing to make Indiana the best place to do business,” said Secretary Chambers.

Rosenberg first started as deputy chief of staff and director of enterprise development for former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard where he managed projects and development, as well as represented the city at the City-County Council and Indiana Statehouse.