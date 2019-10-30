40 employers expected at cybersecurity career fair

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Information Sharing and Analysis Center will host its third annual cybersecurity career fair Thursday at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis.
The company says more than 40 employers will be in attendance including Eleven Fifty, IU Health and Sallie Mae.
Participants should come prepared to interview with hiring managers and recruiters on the spot.
“There is such a demand in the cybersecurity field,” Indiana Chief Information Officer Dewand Neely said. “If you’re interested in a new, valuable opportunity with cybersecurity, you should definitely attend this career fair.”
Companies attending the career fair include:
- Miso Energy
- TCC
- Naval Surface Warfare Center
- Crane Division (NSWC Crane)
- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers
- SPICE
- Indiana State Police
- FHLBank INDIANAPOLIS
- BrookSource
- Beacon Hills Staffing
- Apex Systems
- Synopsys Software Integrity Group
- Knowledge Services
- InfoShare System
- Raytheon
- TekSystem
- Rolls Royce
- Skill Demand
- RADcube
- IU Health
- Ethos Direct,
- Viking Networks
- Ivy Tech Community College
- Purdue University
- Indiana State Personnel Department/IOT
- Eleven Fifty,
- iLAB, LLC
- Indiana University
- Sallie Mae
- Indiana Army National Guard,
- RPM Technologies
- IU-Cybersecurity MS Program
- secureUP
- S&R Resources
- Rivera Group
- Cyber Leadership Alliance
- First Internet Bank
- Loop Recruiting
- Indiana Public Retirement System
- Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program
- IndyPy
- Indy AWS
Attendance is free for individuals and the event takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Job seekers interested in attending can register by clicking here.