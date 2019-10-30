40 employers expected at cybersecurity career fair

Ivy Tech will be amoung employers at the event.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Information Sharing and Analysis Center will host its third annual cybersecurity career fair Thursday at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis.

The company says more than 40 employers will be in attendance including Eleven Fifty, IU Health and Sallie Mae.

Participants should come prepared to interview with hiring managers and recruiters on the spot.

“There is such a demand in the cybersecurity field,” Indiana Chief Information Officer Dewand Neely said. “If you’re interested in a new, valuable opportunity with cybersecurity, you should definitely attend this career fair.”

Companies attending the career fair include:

Miso Energy

TCC

Naval Surface Warfare Center

Crane Division (NSWC Crane)

New Horizons Computer Learning Centers

SPICE

Indiana State Police

FHLBank INDIANAPOLIS

BrookSource

Beacon Hills Staffing

Apex Systems

Synopsys Software Integrity Group

Knowledge Services

InfoShare System

Raytheon

TekSystem

Rolls Royce

Skill Demand

RADcube

IU Health

Ethos Direct,

Viking Networks

Ivy Tech Community College

Purdue University

Indiana State Personnel Department/IOT

Eleven Fifty,

iLAB, LLC

Indiana University

Sallie Mae

Indiana Army National Guard,

RPM Technologies

IU-Cybersecurity MS Program

secureUP

S&R Resources

Rivera Group

Cyber Leadership Alliance

First Internet Bank

Loop Recruiting

Indiana Public Retirement System

Purdue Cyber Apprenticeship Program

IndyPy

Indy AWS



Attendance is free for individuals and the event takes place from 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Job seekers interested in attending can register by clicking here.