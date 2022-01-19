Inside INdiana Business

Inaugural leader named for Evansville psychiatric center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana University School of Medicine has selected Dr. Stephen Strakowski as the inaugural executive director of its new psychiatry center for children and adolescents in Evansville. Strakowski currently serves as vice dean of research and associate vice president for regional mental health at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School.

During his tenure in Texas, Strakowski led the strategic plan development for the medical school’s research efforts, as well as helping lead a $300 million redesign of the Austin State Hospital.

Strakowski is an Indiana native and will serve as a professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the IU School of Medicine.

“I look forward to building a dedicated team of world-class scientists and clinicians,” Strakowski said in a news release. “This team will bring much needed mental health services to Indiana, beginning with the southwestern region and eventually spreading statewide. The center’s potential for groundbreaking research is limitless, with the reach extending far beyond Indiana’s borders.”

IU School of Medicine Dean Jay Hess says Strakowski’s experience in both research and clinical settings, including his bipolar disorder research, was a key factor in his appointment.

The Mary O’Daniel Stone and Bill Stone Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at IU School of Medicine—Evansville was announced last month. It is the result of a $34 million gift from William and Mary Stone and is one of the largest in the school’s history.

Dr. Steven Becker, associate dean of the IU School of Medicine will appear on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk about the new center.