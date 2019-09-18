Inaugural Tech Culture Award winners unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Powderkeg has unveiled the winners of the inaugural Indiana Breakout Tech Culture Awards. Eleven Hoosier tech companies received the honors based on survey rankings from the 2019 Tech Census, which focused specifically on tech cultures.

Nearly 270 tech companies were nominated and the winners were selected from a group of 50 finalists. More than 1,300 individuals responded to the survey, which allowed employees to rate their companies and employers on culture-related topics, such as leadership, management, workplace, benefits, diversity and inclusion, and community involvement, among others.

Indianapolis-based Socio was the top-rated overall winner announced at a ceremony Wednesday in Indianapolis. The company was in the news earlier this summer when it closed on a $6 million round of funding, which it said would be used to grow its staff.

“Culture is a top priority for us at Socio,” Yarkin Sakucoglu, chief executive officer of Socio, said in a news release. “Our priority is not just creating a premium product for our clients, but to recruit and retain the top tech talent in the country, and help them grow in their career path at our company.”

Powderkeg also presented awards to winners in individual categories, including:

Top-Rated Workplace: Formstack

Top-Rated Mission, Purpose & Values: Boardable

Top-Rated Career Path: Socio

Top-Rated Health & Balance: Covideo

Top-Rated Social Impact: Genesys

Top-Rated Leadership: DemandJump

Top-Rated CX Team: Parker Technologies

Top-Rated Sales & Marketing Team: Lessonly

Top-Rated Product Team: Olio

Top-Rated Emerging Culture: AuthentiCx

Top-Rated Service Provider: BLASTmedia

“There are so many talented people working in tech throughout the state of Indiana, and the number of strong culture-first tech companies only continues to grow,” said Matt Hunckler, chief executive officer of Powderkeg. “The number one reason people join tech companies in Indiana is company culture. These culture awards should make is easier for people from around the country to find the best tech jobs in Indiana for them.”

Powderkeg says, due the response to the nomination process and awards, it plans to make the Indiana Breakout Tech Culture Awards an annual event and bring it to other markets in the future.

Hunckler and Sakucoglu will appear this weekend on Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick to talk more about the awards.