India named as the 36th Annual Ethnic Expo host country

COLUMBUS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The 36th Annual Ethnic Expo in downtown Columbus will this year partner with the Indian Association of Columbus. India will be featured as the host country of the expo and the two-day festival will include free activities and performances to celebrate the country’s culture.

The event is family-friendly and features live performances of international music and dancing, over 50 authentic cuisine and bazaar market vendors and free children’s activities.

“Please join the City of Columbus in celebrating our bountiful cultures and heritages from around the world. Congratulations to India for serving as this year’s host country. We look forward to experiencing their customs and traditions in the host country corner,” said Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop in a news release.

First Financial Bank is the title sponsor for the event for the tenth consecutive year, with other sponsors including Coca-Cola, ERMCO Electric and Milestone.

The festival runs through October 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days around Columbus City Hall.

