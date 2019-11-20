Curry Up Now restaurant coming to downtown Indianapolis

California-based restaurant, Curry Up Now, is expanding into the Midwest with its first stop in Indy. (company provided photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A small, West Coast restaurant chain specializing in Indian food is expanding eastward and the plan includes Indiana.

Curry Up Now says it has finalized a multiunit franchise deal for the entire state of Indiana. It says its first location will be in downtown Indianapolis.

The company says it then plans to expand to Bloomington, West Lafayette, South Bend and northwest Indiana.

“We’re thrilled that Indiana will be our entrance into the Midwest market, as it is central to the region and has many markets that are attractive to Curry Up Now, such as large urban cities, bustling college towns, and large city suburbs,” said Akash Kapoor, co-founder of Curry Up Now.

The company says the Indiana expansion joins more than 40 Curry Up Now locations in varying stages of development across the country.

Founded in 2009, Curry Up Now began as a food truck and then expanded into bricks-and-mortar locations. The restaurant is the fast-casual concept serving Indian flavors, like cumin and coriander, but using them in dishes more familiar to American consumers, such as burritos and tacos.

Curry Up Now says the Indiana expansion is driven by local franchisees, Bill Morgan and Rick Renner.

“From the moment we heard about Curry Up Now and tasted the food, we knew it was a special, out-of-the-box, and authentic brand that has the momentum to cross overall societal and regional demographics,” said Morgan.

Morgan says they plan to open the downtown Indy location in the fall of 2020.