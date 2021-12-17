Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Adjutant General promoted

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The head of the Indiana National Guard has received a promotion. Indiana’s Adjutant General, Brigadier General Dale Lyles, was promoted to major general during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse.

Lyles assumed command of the Indiana National Guard in 2019 and prior to that, served as deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Virginia, in addition to multiple other command and staff positions during his 27-year military career.

“General Lyles is the right man for the right job at the right time,” said Holcomb. “I am happy to be a part of his promotion ceremony, and I am extremely happy to have Dale leading the Indiana National Guard during these unprecedented times.”

Lyles is a native of Salem, Indiana and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University. During his military career, he has earned the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal, among others.