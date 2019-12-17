Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announces 2020 women’s class

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (inside Indiana Business) – The 2020 women’s induction class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle has been announced. This year’s honorees include a former player who held the title of Indiana Miss Basketball, a former Detroit Shock player and a three-year starter and tri-captain at University of Indianapolis who fought through both knees being reconstructed and six total surgeries.
The Class of 2020 will be recognized during a ceremony April 25 in Indianapolis.
Inductees include:
- Tina (Reece) Bennett, Austin, Class of 1985
- Amy Brauman, Brownsburg, Class of 1991
- Kristin (Mattox) Cox, Charlestown Class of 1992
- Debbie (Benziger) Dudukovich, Kokomo, Class of 1994
- Tiffany Gooden, Fort Wayne Snider, Class of 1994
- Angela Hamblin-Blakely, Class of Gary Lew Wallace, Class of 1994
- Sandy Herre, Benton Central, Class of 1988
- Danielle McCulley, Gary West, Class of 1993
- Erika (McCoy) Robinson, Seymour, Class of 1986
- Stacie Shepherd, Richmond, Class of 1990
- Amy (Walker) Sundt, Bedford North Lawrence, Class of 1991
The Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award was awarded to Harold Metheny, Shelburn, Class of 1952.
