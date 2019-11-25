Indiana Chamber adds board members

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has added 18 central Indiana business leaders to its board of directors. New board members were elected to their terms during the annual board of directors meeting this month.

New board members:

Tory Castor, senior vice president, government affairs – IU Health (Indianapolis);

Rick Dennen, chief executive officer – Oak Street Funding (Indianapolis);

Chuck Henry, vice president, package operations – UPS (Indianapolis);

Ivan Hoffman, managing partner – Fi3 Financial Advisors, LLC (Indianapolis);

David Holt, senior vice president of development and community affairs – South Bend-based Holladay Properties (Indianapolis);

Adam Kallick, vice president – Caesars Entertainment (Fishers);

Phil Kenney, chief executive officer – F.A. Wilhelm Construction Company, Inc. (Indianapolis);

Kania Lottie, senior vice president, chief human resources and diversity and inclusion officer – Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (Indianapolis);

Bonnie Martin, shareholder – Ogletree Deakins (Indianapolis);

Dennis Martin, president, individual life and financial services – OneAmerica (Indianapolis);

Erik Miner, executive vice president, the commercial and industrial group – Regions Bank (Indianapolis);

Vince Parisi, president/chief executive officer – Indianapolis Power and Light (Indianapolis);

Alex Paskoff, senior vice president and managing director mobility and lifecycle services – Ingram Micro Mobility (Plainfield);

Matt Prine, president – Indiana American Water, (Greenwood);

Adriana Ratterman, commercial area leader, Indiana and Eastern Illinois – Corteva Agriscience (Indianapolis);

Mark Richards, partner – Ice Miller LLP (Indianapolis);

Mike Roeder, vice president, state and federal government affairs – Vectren, A Centerpoint Energy Company (Indianapolis); and

Doug Talley, executive vice president/chief banking officer – The National Bank of Indianapolis (Indianapolis).

More than 150 members make up the Indiana Chamber board. All new members will serve three-year terms through fall 2022.