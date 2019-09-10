Indiana Chamber names Thompson Dynamic Leader of the Year

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named John Thompson Dynamic Leader of the Year. Thompson is the fifth recipient of the award.

Thompson owns and operates First Electric Supply, CMID Engineering and BC Countertops.

He also serves on on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, the Crossroads of America Council and Boy Scouts of America. He also serves on the Eskenazi Health Foundation Board as its current chair.

Thompson will be recognized for his contributions to the state at the Indiana Chamber’s 30th Annual Awards Dinner in November.

The ceremony will be held at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Democrat political strategist Donna Brazile and Republican commentator Dana Perino will speak at the dinner.

“John Thompson embodies all the qualities of a vibrant and forward-thinking entrepreneur, and he’s been highly engaged on public policy initiatives that impact the state’s prosperity and future,” remarks Indiana Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Brinegar in a news release. “His energy, expertise and history of accomplishments are a powerful combination.”

Last year’s award winner was businessman and investor Jim Hallett of KAR Auction Services in Carmel.