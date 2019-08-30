Chamber of Commerce names Plymouth ‘Community of the Year’

The city of Plymouth was named ‘2019 Community of the Year’ by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce (photo courtesy: City of Plymouth)

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has named the northern Indiana city of Plymouth as the 2019 Community of the Year. In making the decision, the chamber recognized collaborative partnerships and significant economic projects within the city.

“Plymouth has a rich history steeped in commerce. Companies settled here because of the foresight of good leadership; companies have stayed here because the community is ever-evolving so businesses can continue to prosper and grow,” said Kevin Brinegar, president of the Indiana Chamber.

One of the city’s biggest employers, Pretzels Inc., announced a $73 million expansion of its snack food production facility, creating 185 new jobs. The company relocated to Plymouth in 2015.

The Chamber also mentioned business start-up, Indiana Wheel Company, will start production in the community, investing $23 million and creating 117 new jobs.

Other companies are also expanding in the community, helping Plymouth earn the honor.

“We’re always moving forward. We’re always evolving – imagining what’s next. That creates an energy and an environment where people and businesses can thrive. It’s a privilege to be in this work with the people of Plymouth, making our community a positive place to live, work and play,” said Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter.

The Marshall County city, with a population of nearly 10,000, will receive the award at the Indiana Chamber’s 30th Annual Awards dinner in November.