Indiana Chamber VP to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce says vice president Bill Waltz will retire on June 30. Waltz has spent nearly 20 years leading tax and public finance lobbying efforts for the chamber.

Prior to joining the chamber, Waltz spent more than two years as a commissioner for the Indiana Board of Tax Review. He also previously served as general counsel and executive secretary to the State Board of Tax Commissioners.

“I’m thrilled for Bill as he enters this next stage in life, but he will be especially missed by our government affairs team and me personally,” says Indiana Chamber President Kevin Brinegar said in written remarks. “He’s been a steady voice in pushing for enhancements to the state’s business tax climate and has made a real difference in getting numerous key policies across the finish line.”

The chamber says it will begin searching for Waltz’s successor at the end of the legislative session later this month, with the goal of having that person in place a month or two before Waltz steps down.