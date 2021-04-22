Inside INdiana Business

Indiana distilleries land medals at spirits competition

West Fork Whiskey Co. received the most medals of the Indiana winners.

DENVER (Inside INdiana Business) — Three Indiana-based distilleries have taken home medals in the 2021 Denver International Spirits Competition. Organizers of the competition say all spirits were tasted double-blind by a panel of beverage professionals, sommeliers, and trade members.

Indianapolis-based West Fork Whiskey Co. took home three medals, the most of any Indiana distillery. The company received gold medals for its Old Hamer 100 Proof and Old Hamer Cask Strength Straight Bourbon Whiskey, as well as a silver medal for its Old Hamer Straight Rye Whiskey.

“We’re honored to have three of our Old Hamer products included in this esteemed lineup of international spirits brands, which further cements our position in the global whiskey and beverage industry,” Blake Jones, co-owner of West Fork, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to share Indiana whiskey with the world.”

French Lick Winery in Orange County won two medals for its Spirits of French Lick brand. The winery received a double gold medal for its Lee W. Sinclair bourbon and a silver medal for its Mattie Gladden bourbon.

Indiana Whiskey Co. in Indianapolis also received a Silver medal for its Just Whiskey bourbon.

You can view the full list of winners by clicking here.