Indiana Gaming Commission approves deal for Caesars Southern Indiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Gaming Commission has approved the $250 million sale of Caesars Southern Indiana casino in the Harrison County town of Elizabeth to North Carolina-based EBCI Holdings. EBCI represents the commercial gaming and hospitality business for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which announced the purchase in December.

EBCI will operate the casino under the Caesars brand. Caesars sold the property as a condition of its $17 billion merger with Eldorado Resorts last year. The tribe expects to close the deal next month. EBCI says the current 900 workers will have the opportunity to retain their positions.

“We are delighted to move forward with Caesars and expand our already successful portfolio,” said R. Scott Barber, chief executive officer of EBCI Holdings. “Not only is it a beautiful, recently renovated property, but Caesars is also a storied brand in the southern Indiana community. We’re honored carry on that legacy as we continue to elevate Caesars’ world-class guest experience.”

While EBCI will operate the casino, VICI Properties Inc. will own the actual property.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians operates two other tribal casinos in North Carolina, also under the Caesars brand.