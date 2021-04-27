Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino announces second expansion

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville has announced plans to invest $7 million to expand the barn and dormitory facilities for its horseracing venue. The announcement from parent Caesars Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CZR) comes about a month after the gaming company broke ground on a $32 million casino expansion.

The company says it is constructing a 100-stall barn that will be enclosed and winterized. Indiana Gaming says the facility will include 10 wash bays, restrooms, and 10 tack rooms.

“As our racing continues to grow at the national level, we receive even more requests to race at our facility. This addition will further solidify Indiana Grand’s as a premier racing destination,” said Eric Halstrom, vice president and general manager of racing at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino.

The dormitory will include 50 additional rooms next to the new barn. The dorm will house the staff who care for the horses.

Construction should begin next month. Indiana Grand says the construction site will be fenced off from the existing barn area to provide safety to the current horse population.