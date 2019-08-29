Indiana Humanities announces changes to Indiana author awards

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Hoosier authors will have more opportunities to showcase their work and vie for honors next year as the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards competition expands to include more categories. Glick Philanthropies, which funds the program, has asked Indiana Humanities to broaden the writing competition and bring more attention to Indiana-based authors.

“Indiana Humanities has demonstrated that it can reach across the state with innovative approaches to engage Hoosiers in conversations about things that matter,” said Marianne Glick, chair of the Glick Family Foundation.

The Indiana Authors Awards will not be awarded this year, but in 2020 it will be expanded as a biennial awards program. Indiana Humanities says the goal of the changes is to bring more attention to the work of Indiana authors and showcase the state’s literary community.

“From inspirational slam poetry to world-shaping sci-fi, from insightful young adult fiction to thought-provoking essays, the Indiana literary scene is so expansive that it makes sense to have the awards reflect this vast range of work,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities. “We are grateful to Glick Philanthropies for giving us this opportunity to introduce more readers to the state’s authors and let the world know about the exciting books they’re writing.”

Among the new initiatives will be:

More awards in more categories to better honor the breadth of writing in Indiana

More opportunities for Hoosiers, especially students, to meet and interact with authors.

A communications blitz after each round of awards to increase awareness and excitement among Hoosier readers.

A statewide “rock star” tour, starting in 2021, to feature one of Indiana’s high-profile literary all-stars.

Nominations for the 2020 awards will open Oct. 21, 2019.