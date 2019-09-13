Indiana Landmarks to honor efforts in Richmond, Huntington, Evansville

Jean Gernand of Huntington will be honored by Indiana Landmarks for her preservation efforts. (photo courtesy Indiana Landmarks)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Huntington resident and historic preservationist Jean Gernand has spent the past four decades trying to raise awareness of her community’s heritage and to protect historic landmarks.

Her efforts will be recognized Saturday when Indiana Landmarks honors Gernand and others with the 2019 Servaas Memorial Awards of Achievement.

Gernand will receive the Williamson Prize for outstanding individual leadership in preservation.

“Jean has been a driving force in advocating preservation of Huntington’s most important historic buildings for decades. Without her, the city’s historic downtown would not be as rich in character as it is today,” says Indiana Landmarks President Marsh Davis.

Other honorees include:

Richmond Columbian Properties of Richmond, Ind., will receive the Servaas Memorial Award in the nonprofit category. Indiana Landmarks says RCP has hosted discussions about preservation, reinvestment, and rehabilitation and their economic impact.

Friends of the Peters-Margedant House in Evansville wins the Servaas Award in the youth-serving category for its work to engage the next generation in preservation and history. The now historic structure was built in 1934 by Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentice William Wesley Peters.

Former Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice and Indiana Landmarks’ honorary chairman Randall Shepard will present the Servaas Memorial Awards at the event.