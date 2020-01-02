Indiana National Guard names Command Chief Warrant Officer

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana National Guard has named its next Command Chief Warrant Officer. Upon his redeployment from Kuwait, Indiana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ronald Baird will succeed Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Jennings in the position.

Officials say Jennings will continue his service in the Indiana National Guard in a “traditional status.” The Command Chief Warrant Officer serves as the state’s senior warrant officer and advisor to the adjutant general.

Chief Warrant Officer Baird has been a military technician for surface maintenance for the past 23 years.

Baird deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom serving with the 113th Brigade Support Battalion as the battalion maintenance officer.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Command Chief Warrant Officer for the Indiana National Guard” said Baird. “I would like to thank Brig. Gen. Lyles for his confidence and trust in me to serve as his Senior Warrant Officer Advisor. As I return from my current assignment with the 38th Infantry Division in Kuwait, I look forward to continuing to uphold the fine traditions, and build the ranks and strength of, the warrant office cohort in Indiana.”

“CW4 Baird is a strong leader within our Warrant Officer cohort and is known for going above and beyond his assigned duties,” said Adjutant General of Indiana, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles. “His actions throughout his career have earned him the respect of leaders at all levels across our organization. I have total confidence that his ability to lead and exemplary problem-solving skills will make him a welcome addition to the Indiana National Guard Command Team.”

Baird currently sits on three Warrant Officer Advisory Councils.