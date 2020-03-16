Indiana ranks low for gender pay gap

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Inside INdiana Business) — A new study from a Utah-based business services website says Indiana has one of the largest gender pay gaps in the country. Citing data from the most recent American Community Survey, Business.org says for every dollar a man earns in Indiana, a woman makes 75 cents.

That ranks Indiana 44th in the country for the smallest gender pay gap. Despite the low ranking, Business.org says the pay gap in Indiana has improved by 3.1% compared to 2010.

The website says it compared the median earnings of men and women across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data included only income derived primarily from job wages and salary.

Nationally, Business.org says the median earnings for women over the age of 16 average out to about 80.1% of the median earnings for men.

“Though equal pay for equal work has been federally mandated since the passage of the Equal Pay Act of 1963, actual earnings for men versus women show that gender pay disparity is still an overwhelmingly common trend within the United States,” the website said.

California had the lowest pay gap in the country, with women earning approximately $0.88 for every dollar earned by men. You can view the complete list by clicking here.