Indiana Solar Congress to come to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – More than 100 Hoosier solar supporters are expected Saturday to attend the Indiana Solar Congress in Indianapolis. The public conference will detail the launch of a strategic partnership between the city and Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Solar United Neighbors to expand solar access to low- and middle-income Indianapolis residents.

The day-long conference will also feature presentations that include: Solar 101, How to Implement Solar at your Congregation: Pastors, Pennies, and Panels! and a Solar Homeowners’ Roundtable.

Solar technology and policy will also be a focus at the event as well as ways to get involved with helping to grow solar in Indiana at the local level and the statehouse.

Director of the Office of Sustainability for the City of Indianapolis Katie Robinson will join advocates at 10:15 a.m. for the announcement and provide a keynote speech.

“This event wraps up a year of positive growth for solar energy across Indiana, but it also serves as a kickoff for the upcoming legislative session, where lawmakers have a chance to make it easier for homeowners to install solar panels, reduce their costs and support a more stable energy framework,” said Indiana Program Director for Solar United Neighbors Zach Schalk.